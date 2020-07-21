Water of Lake Salda is drinkable: Officials

  • July 21 2020 07:00:00

Water of Lake Salda is drinkable: Officials

BURDUR
Water of Lake Salda is drinkable: Officials

The water of Lake Salda, which has been dubbed “Turkey’s Maldives” thanks to its pearl-white sandy beaches, has turned out to be of potable quality, according to officials.

“According to the results of the water analysis, the water of Salda Lake is drinkable,” Burdur Gov. Ali Arslantaş said in a Twitter post on July 19.

Arslantaş also included photos of the white beaches and blue waters of Lake Salda in his post.

“Thanks to the protection measures taken around the lake, the water of the lake has the quality of drinking water,” noted Ümit Turan, an official from Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Ministry.

Located in the southern province of Burdur’s Yeşilova district, a 295-kilometer area around the lake was declared “Special Environmental Protection Area” in 2019. The lake has also become a popular destination for tourists in recent years.

Turkey’s government-backed housing agency TOKİ made a tender last year to construct “The Lake Salda Nation’s Garden.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  2. Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

    Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

    Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

  4. Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

    Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkish surveillance balloon patrolling Syria border

Turkish surveillance balloon patrolling Syria border

Forest fire hits Çanakkale province

Forest fire hits Çanakkale province
Dilhan Eryurt: First Turk to work on Apollo mission

Dilhan Eryurt: First Turk to work on Apollo mission
Over 3,300 suspects detained in anti-drug operations

Over 3,300 suspects detained in anti-drug operations
Two soldiers killed in southeast Turkey

Two soldiers killed in southeast Turkey
Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Ankara

Turkey resolved to strengthen its ties with Africa: FM

Turkey resolved to strengthen its ties with Africa: FM
WORLD EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

Weary but relieved, European Union leaders finally clinched a deal on an unprecedented 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early on July 21, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.
ECONOMY Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.