Water of Lake Salda is drinkable: Officials

BURDUR

The water of Lake Salda, which has been dubbed “Turkey’s Maldives” thanks to its pearl-white sandy beaches, has turned out to be of potable quality, according to officials.



“According to the results of the water analysis, the water of Salda Lake is drinkable,” Burdur Gov. Ali Arslantaş said in a Twitter post on July 19.



Arslantaş also included photos of the white beaches and blue waters of Lake Salda in his post.



“Thanks to the protection measures taken around the lake, the water of the lake has the quality of drinking water,” noted Ümit Turan, an official from Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Ministry.



Located in the southern province of Burdur’s Yeşilova district, a 295-kilometer area around the lake was declared “Special Environmental Protection Area” in 2019. The lake has also become a popular destination for tourists in recent years.



Turkey’s government-backed housing agency TOKİ made a tender last year to construct “The Lake Salda Nation’s Garden.”