Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

  • February 06 2022 07:00:00

Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

ISTANBUL
Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

Recent snowfall has been good news for Turkey’s most crowded metropolis of Istanbul, as the province was troubled by drought fears last year.

Water levels in the dams supplying the city have reached 64.66 percent thanks to the precipitation and melting of snowdrifts.

Data from the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (İSKİ) showed that the rise in the water level reached 10 percent in one week.

It was at just 19.1 percent in the beginning of last year, when the city’s water supplies were at alarmingly at low levels, but increased by more than three times in a year.

The highest water level was recorded at Istırancalar Dam at 98.5 percent, while it reached 87.4 percent in Elmalı Dam, 83.5 percent in Ömerli Dam.

The city relies on dams and large ponds for water for its more than 16 million inhabitants.

Overall, these dams have the capacity of storing up to 868.6 million cubic meters of water and the city consumes 2.9 million cubic meters of water on average each day.

Rain,

WORLD Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

    President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

  2. Turkish diver accidentally discovers ancient harbor

    Turkish diver accidentally discovers ancient harbor

  3. Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

    Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

  4. Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

    Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

  5. Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert

    Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert
Recommended
Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent
President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19
Istanbul prison fire leaves 20 inmates, 1 guard hospitalized

Istanbul prison fire leaves 20 inmates, 1 guard hospitalized
Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert

Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert
Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study
Population hits 84.6 mln, growth rate soars

Population hits 84.6 mln, growth rate soars
WORLD Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco was in shock Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world.

ECONOMY Car loan limits to go up: Watchdog

Car loan limits to go up: Watchdog

Mehmet Ali Akben, the head of the Turkish banking watchdog, has said that loan limits for locally produced automobiles will be expanded in the upcoming months.
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.