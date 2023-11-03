Warship parade marks year-long preparations

ISTANBUL

A grand parade of warships sailing through the Bosphorus to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic on Oct. 29 was the culmination of intensive preparations that commenced at the beginning of the year, as reported by local media.

Under the command of Navy Com. Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, the convoy crossed from the northern to the southern shores of the strait, with the vessels greeting spectators on both sides along the route.

The preparations for the parade dubbed "100 Ships in the 100th Year" had been underway at the Naval Forces Command headquarters since the year's inception, daily Hürriyet reported.

Gathered from nine ports – İskenderun, Mersin, Aksaz, Foça, Çanakkale, Erdek, Gölcük, Umuryeri and Karadeniz Ereğli – the elements converged in the Marmara Sea.

Speaking about the event, Tatlıoğlu emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating, "The navy of very few countries in the world can carry out such a difficult and detailed operation."