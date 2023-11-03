Warship parade marks year-long preparations

Warship parade marks year-long preparations

ISTANBUL
Warship parade marks year-long preparations

A grand parade of warships sailing through the Bosphorus to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic on Oct. 29 was the culmination of intensive preparations that commenced at the beginning of the year, as reported by local media.

Under the command of Navy Com. Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, the convoy crossed from the northern to the southern shores of the strait, with the vessels greeting spectators on both sides along the route.

The preparations for the parade dubbed "100 Ships in the 100th Year" had been underway at the Naval Forces Command headquarters since the year's inception, daily Hürriyet reported.

Gathered from nine ports – İskenderun, Mersin, Aksaz, Foça, Çanakkale, Erdek, Gölcük, Umuryeri and Karadeniz Ereğli – the elements converged in the Marmara Sea.

Speaking about the event, Tatlıoğlu emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating, "The navy of very few countries in the world can carry out such a difficult and detailed operation."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

    Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

  2. Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

    Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

  3. No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

    No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

  4. International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

    International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

  5. Warship parade marks year-long preparations

    Warship parade marks year-long preparations
Recommended
Türkiye deploys 60,000 military forces along borders, official says

Türkiye deploys 60,000 military forces along borders, official says
Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11

Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11
Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades

Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades
Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter

Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter
UN Zero Waste Board held 1st in-person meeting

UN Zero Waste Board held 1st in-person meeting
Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock

Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

The Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast from a previous 58 percent to 65 percent, while lifting the end-2024 forecast from 33 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.