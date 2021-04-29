Warrants issued over İzmir quake

İZMİR

Detention warrants have been issued for 22 people over their involvement in the construction of buildings that collapsed in a 2020 earthquake that hit the western province of İzmir and killed over 100 people.

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted İzmir on Oct. 30, 2020, killing 117 people, a majority of whom were trapped under destroyed buildings.

After the earthquake, seven people involved in the construction of the buildings that collapsed during the earthquake were arrested and the İzmir prosecutor’s office requested an expert report to examine the structures of the constructions.

The experts from Istanbul Technical University finished their preliminary report last week.

The report stressed that low quality concrete was used in the construction of the buildings and there were mistakes in the construction projects.