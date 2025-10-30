Warrants issued for 4 municipal officials in Istanbul espionage probe

Warrants issued for 4 municipal officials in Istanbul espionage probe

ISTANBUL
Warrants issued for 4 municipal officials in Istanbul espionage probe

Authorities issued detention warrants on Oct. 30 for four Istanbul Municipality officials as part of an espionage investigation linked to a major data-leak case.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested last week in connection with the same probe, alongside his former adviser Necati Özkan and journalist Merdan Yanardağ.

The new charges against İmamoğlu stem from an investigation into alleged ties between his 2019 mayoral campaign and businessman Hüseyin Gün, who was arrested in July on accusations of conducting intelligence activities on behalf of foreign governments.

Prosecutors alleged that the case involves the leaking of personal data of millions of Istanbul residents through municipal applications.

In the latest development on Oct. 30, the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office issued detention orders for four municipal personnel.

According to prosecutors, the personal and location data of 4.7 million users were siphoned to two foreign countries through the “İstanbul Senin” app, while the personal and location data of 3.7 million users were put up for sale on the dark web.

They also claimed that the voter-registry data of 11 million citizens were processed and extracted through a sub-application called “İBB Hanem.”

Two of the suspects reportedly worked at the municipality’s smart urbanism department, while the other two were employed at the communications coordination center.

The four individuals are accused of unlawfully disseminating personal data and membership in a criminal organization.

İmamoğlu currently faces several ongoing investigations, including those over the corruption allegations, the alleged forgery of his university diploma, insulting an expert witness and other offenses — some carrying potential prison sentences and political bans.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  2. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  3. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  4. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

  5. Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

    Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
Recommended
Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye
Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he ready for meeting

Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he 'ready' for meeting
Ministers brief parliament panel on anti-terror drive

Ministers brief parliament panel on anti-terror drive
Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks
Türkiye kicks off training of Syrian troops: Ministry

Türkiye kicks off training of Syrian troops: Ministry
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿