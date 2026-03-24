War in Middle East proves 'terror-free Türkiye' bid’s value: Bahçeli

War in Middle East proves 'terror-free Türkiye' bid’s value: Bahçeli

ANKARA
War in Middle East proves terror-free Türkiye bid’s value: Bahçeli

The ongoing war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran in the Middle East has proven once again the value and significance of the terror-free Türkiye project, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said, signaling that essential legal steps will be taken to this end in the coming days and weeks.

Devlet Bahçeli addressed his parliamentary group on March 24 to elaborate on the implications of the ongoing war in the Middle East for the region and Türkiye.

“The ongoing war on the other side of our borders has shown that no hostile force has a chance of success without first destroying a people, a nation, from within,” Bahçeli said, adding this has proven the importance of the "terror-free Türkiye" bid for the reinforcement of the Turkish nation in unity.

The project constitutes a very important opportunity for Türkiye to achieve its objectives, the MHP leader stated, urging all relevant actors to refrain from provocative statements and actions.

Calling on political parties to lend support to the initiative, Bahçeli stressed this project "will not only cement the Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood but also strengthen the country’s internal fronts against aggressors."

Recalling that a commission tackling legal and political aspects of the project has concluded its report and submitted it to the parliament, Bahçeli underlined that all necessary democratic and legal moves will be implemented one by one.

“There is no need to rush and ignite unnecessary discussions,” he stressed.

On the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, Bahçeli said Iran has proven that it is not a piece of cake and resists the attacks as a nation.

“On the regime change, I hereby say that the regime change should take place in Israel, not Iran,” he said.

 

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