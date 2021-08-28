Wanted terrorist, 2 collaborators arrested in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA

A wanted PKK terrorist and two collaborators were arrested in an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry said on Aug. 27.

As part of coordinated efforts by police intelligence and forces and local law enforcement in Diyarbakır province, the terrorist -- identified as Hatun Dağtaş, code-named Lilit Amed -- was found to be hiding in a country house in the Kocaköy district, the ministry said in a statement.

Dağtaş, a so-called senior member of the terror group, was on the orange category of the Interior Ministry’s wanted list, the statement added.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

According to the statement, the wanted terrorist and her two collaborators were arrested late on Thursday by local special forces and gendarmerie.

An AK-47 assault rifle, revolver, two hand grenades and ammunition were seized during the operation.

The ministry also noted that Dağtaş was behind a terror attack conducted on a law enforcement building in July 2011, as well as several other attacks in rural areas in Diyarbakır.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.