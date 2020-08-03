Wanted PKK terrorist among 'neutralized' in Turkey

  • August 03 2020 13:46:00

Wanted PKK terrorist among 'neutralized' in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Wanted PKK terrorist among neutralized in Turkey

Among terrorists "neutralized" last month in eastern Turkey was a wanted PKK member, Turkish authorities said on Aug. 3.

The terrorist Seyithan Acay - codenamed Brusk Israel - was "neutralized" in the eastern Sirnak province on July 30 along with three others.

Acay, who joined the PKK in 2006 and stayed in Israel for five years, was on the gray category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list with up to 500,000 Turkish Liras (about$ 71,600) bounty on his head.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

123 terrorists surrendered in 2020 so far

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 3 that a total of 123 terrorists have turned themselves in to Turkish security forces in 2020 thus far.

One more terrorist surrendered in the southeastern Mardin province, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorist surrendered to the security forces following the persuasion efforts by the Interior Ministry and Gendarmerie Command in the eastern Muş province, the statement added.

The terrorist who joined the separatist terrorist group in 2014 and operated in Syria surrendered to the security forces in Mardin with the support of the family.

No affiliation was given for the terrorist, but Turkey's southeast has long seen terrorist PKK activity while in Syria YPG/PKK, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, is seen. Police and gendarmerie continue their efforts to convince terrorists
to turn themselves in.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New arms shipments come for Haftar forces: Libyan army

    New arms shipments come for Haftar forces: Libyan army

  2. Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

    Istanbul Convention stirs debate among Turkey’s conservatives

  3. Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

    Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkey's Zonguldak

    Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkey's Zonguldak
Recommended
Reopening process of Varosha on right track, says Turkish Cypriot FM

Reopening process of Varosha 'on right track,' says Turkish Cypriot FM
Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns
Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey

Former German envoy urges EU to continue negotiations with Turkey
Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria

Turkey slams US over oil deal with YPG in Syria
4 die, 1 missing as boat sinks off Aegean Sea

4 die, 1 missing as boat sinks off Aegean Sea
Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic

Culture tourism can help recover Turkey from pandemic
WORLD Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control on Aug. 2 in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.    
ECONOMY Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Microsoft confirmed on Aug. 2 it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.
SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.