Wanted PKK terrorist among 'neutralized' in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Among terrorists "neutralized" last month in eastern Turkey was a wanted PKK member, Turkish authorities said on Aug. 3.

The terrorist Seyithan Acay - codenamed Brusk Israel - was "neutralized" in the eastern Sirnak province on July 30 along with three others.

Acay, who joined the PKK in 2006 and stayed in Israel for five years, was on the gray category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list with up to 500,000 Turkish Liras (about$ 71,600) bounty on his head.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

123 terrorists surrendered in 2020 so far

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 3 that a total of 123 terrorists have turned themselves in to Turkish security forces in 2020 thus far.

One more terrorist surrendered in the southeastern Mardin province, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorist surrendered to the security forces following the persuasion efforts by the Interior Ministry and Gendarmerie Command in the eastern Muş province, the statement added.

The terrorist who joined the separatist terrorist group in 2014 and operated in Syria surrendered to the security forces in Mardin with the support of the family.

No affiliation was given for the terrorist, but Turkey's southeast has long seen terrorist PKK activity while in Syria YPG/PKK, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, is seen. Police and gendarmerie continue their efforts to convince terrorists

to turn themselves in.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.