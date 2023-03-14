Voting abroad for Turkish elections to start on April 27

ANKARA

The first votes will be cast on April 27 in Türkiye’s consulates abroad and border gates, the election watchdog has announced.

The election calendar prepared by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) was issued in the Official Gazette late on March 13 for the country’s one of the most critical polls in which tens of millions of people will elect for the president and 600-seat parliament on May 14.

According to the calendar, presidential candidates of the political parties will apply to the YSK latest on March 23. Those who want to run as independent candidates by securing the appeals of more than 100,000 people should apply on March 20. The presidential nominees whose applications will be confirmed by the YSK will be published in the Official Gazette on March 31, and a propaganda period for the presidential candidates will begin.

The political parties that agree to build alliances will start to submit the protocols they agree on to the YSK by March 18. If the parties change their mind or amend the protocols, they should notify the election watchdog on April 7 at the latest. On April 8, the parties will submit their candidates to the parliament so that the YSK can scrutinize the lists.

On April 27, Turks living abroad will start to vote in the designated diplomatic missions of Türkiye as well as at the border gates. They will be able to vote until May 9. The voting in the country will take place on May 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and initial results of the presidential election will be announced by midnight.

In case no contender can garner at least 50 percent plus one vote, then the two candidates with the most votes will run in the second round on May 28.