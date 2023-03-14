Voting abroad for Turkish elections to start on April 27

Voting abroad for Turkish elections to start on April 27

ANKARA
Voting abroad for Turkish elections to start on April 27

The first votes will be cast on April 27 in Türkiye’s consulates abroad and border gates, the election watchdog has announced.

The election calendar prepared by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) was issued in the Official Gazette late on March 13 for the country’s one of the most critical polls in which tens of millions of people will elect for the president and 600-seat parliament on May 14.

According to the calendar, presidential candidates of the political parties will apply to the YSK latest on March 23. Those who want to run as independent candidates by securing the appeals of more than 100,000 people should apply on March 20. The presidential nominees whose applications will be confirmed by the YSK will be published in the Official Gazette on March 31, and a propaganda period for the presidential candidates will begin.

The political parties that agree to build alliances will start to submit the protocols they agree on to the YSK by March 18. If the parties change their mind or amend the protocols, they should notify the election watchdog on April 7 at the latest. On April 8, the parties will submit their candidates to the parliament so that the YSK can scrutinize the lists.

On April 27, Turks living abroad will start to vote in the designated diplomatic missions of Türkiye as well as at the border gates. They will be able to vote until May 9. The voting in the country will take place on May 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and initial results of the presidential election will be announced by midnight.

In case no contender can garner at least 50 percent plus one vote, then the two candidates with the most votes will run in the second round on May 28.

Turkey, Elections,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

  2. CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

    CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

  3. Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

    Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

  4. Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

    Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

  5. People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

    People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Recommended
Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces
Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes
Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın
People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
People hold mass in front of ruins of collapsed church

People hold mass in front of ruins of collapsed church
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi Arabia announced on March 12 the creation of a new national airline, part of a plan to turn Riyadh into a global aviation hub rivalling regional leaders like Dubai and Doha.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.