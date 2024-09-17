Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up

Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up

BRUSSELS
Von der Leyen reveals EUs new top line-up

After weeks of fierce political horse-trading, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen unveiled Tuesday her new top team to help steward the EU through the next five years of global uncertainty.

Faced with Russia's war in Ukraine, the potential return of Donald Trump as U.S. president and competition from China, the formation of the new commission comes at a crucial moment.

"It's about strengthening our tech sovereignty, our security and our democracy," von der Leyen said as she announced the team at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

To confront the challenges, von der Leyen handed French candidate Stephane Sejourne a powerful executive vice president role overseeing industrial strategy, and also named a new commissioner for defense to help Europe rearm.

Spain's candidate Teresa Ribera, a socialist climate campaigner, was also made an executive vice president, tasked with overseeing the bloc's economic transition toward carbon neutrality.

The new defense brief went to former Lithuanian prime minister Andrius Kubilius, one of several hawkish Russia critics in eastern Europe to receive a prominent role.

Those include Estonia's ex-premier Kaja Kallas, already chosen by EU leaders as the bloc's foreign policy chief.

As part of the bloc's careful balancing act, the German head of the EU executive had to choose the lineup for her second term from nominees put forward by the other 26 member states.

That has meant treading a political tightrope between the demands of competing national leaders — and putting some noses out of joint.

The highest-profile casualty was France's first-choice candidate Thierry Breton, who quit suddenly as internal market commissioner on Monday accusing von der Leyen of pushing Paris to ditch him.

Von der Leyen fell short in her efforts to get a gender-balanced administration, ending up with 40 percent women after pressuring member states to put forward female nominees.

The choice of who gets which job is an indication of where Brussels wants to steer the European Union — and the weight commanded by the member states and political groupings after the EU Parliament elections in June.

Among the six powerful commission vice presidents is Italy's Raffaele Fitto, handed a cohesion brief in a nod to gains made by far-right parties in the June elections.

The prospect of giving a top role to a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy a top job has raised heckles among centrist and leftist groups.

After losses by Green parties at the June ballot, defending the environment had skidded down the list of priorities in Brussels, and how the various aspects of environmental policy were split between commissioners was a subject of particular scrutiny.

As well as Ribera's overarching green transition role, the centre-right Dutchman Wopke Hoekstra will also carry on in a role handling climate and the push to make the EU carbon neutral.

Among other eye-catching choices were decisions to hand Finland's Henna Virkkunen a powerful tech and security job, Croatia's Dubravka Suica a new role overseeing the Mediterranean region, and Slovenia's Marta Kos — yet to be confirmed as her country's candidate — the enlargement gig.

All the would-be commissioners will need to win over broad political support as they have to still get approval from the European Parliament.

Hearings are set to start in Brussels in the coming weeks and lawmakers could flex their muscles by rejecting some candidates.

Chief among those suspected for the chopping block are Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's man in Brussels over the past five years.

Varhelyi was handed a diminished role this time round covering health and animal welfare.

The stated target is to have a new commission in place by Nov. 1, but diplomats say that looks like an ambitious goal, with a Dec. 1 start more likely.

board,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security
Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist
Israel put explosives in Hezbollah pagers: Reports

Israel put explosives in Hezbollah pagers: Reports
Japan to formally elect new PM on Oct 1

Japan to formally elect new PM on Oct 1
6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF

6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF
Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped

Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿