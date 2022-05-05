Volunteer army of disaster agency exceeds 500,000

  • May 05 2022 07:00:00

Volunteer army of disaster agency exceeds 500,000

Fevzi Kızılkoyun - ANKARA
Volunteer army of disaster agency exceeds 500,000

More than half a million volunteers have been enrolled in courses organized regularly by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), according to official data.

Every Turkish citizen could apply for an online training program on AFAD’s website.

Upon completion of the six online courses, citizens are encouraged to apply for field training at provincial AFAD directorates.

AFAD gives training for search and rescue (five days), first aid (two days), humanitarian assistance (two days), fire awareness (one day) and tenting (half a day).

Physics engineer and registered AFAD volunteer Nazım Çabuk said that their base motivation is to gain awareness and be capable of “coming to someone’s assistance in a time of need.”

“You think that a living thing, either a human, a cat, or a dog, could need you in a disaster area. You become a person with a real disaster awareness,” he added.

Fatma Somuncuoğlu Erkan, a 45-year-old teacher, was among the AFAD volunteers who rushed to the district of Bozkurt in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu after the flash floods caused casualties and heavy damage in August last year.

“Going there and helping others gave me peace beyond words. You work for your country and people. You help them. What else could be better than that?”

She added that she was not thinking of attending the field training sessions in the first place but changed her mind after the online courses were completed.

Büşra Nur Bulmuş called on everyone to apply to AFAD’s programs, saying that “We should run to help in times of disasters instead of sitting back and grieving.”

“Social consciousness should be raised,” she stressed.

Fahrettin Sürücü, a retired soldier and an occupational safety specialist, said that he wanted to share the experiences he has gained during his career.

“We should always be prepared for disasters. The people’s awareness should be raised about this,” he noted.

Nearly 500 AFAD volunteers showed up when an earthquake struck the district of Seferihisar in the Aegean province of İzmir. The number increased to 900 during the flash floods in the Black Sea provinces last year. Volunteers also took part in the social support groups established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECONOMY US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation

US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices in Istanbul rises 11 percent

    Retail prices in Istanbul rises 11 percent

  2. Turkey’s first woman sniper urges personal disarmament

    Turkey’s first woman sniper urges personal disarmament

  3. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  4. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  5. Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

    Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Recommended
More needs to be done to save Marmara Sea, says expert

More needs to be done to save Marmara Sea, says expert
Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court
Beware of Ottoman coins marketed online, expert warns

Beware of Ottoman coins marketed online, expert warns
Nigerian chef-to-be to represent Turkish cuisine in Canada

Nigerian chef-to-be to represent Turkish cuisine in Canada
Turkey reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
Turkey, Armenia pledges to continue normalization talks without preconditions

Turkey, Armenia pledges to continue normalization talks without preconditions
WORLD Russian ceasefire to begin at besieged Mariupol steel plant

Russian ceasefire to begin at besieged Mariupol steel plant

A Russian-announced ceasefire was due to begin on May 5 at the besieged steel plant in the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol, to allow civilians to flee even as its defenders vowed to fight to the end.
ECONOMY US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation

US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve on May 4 announced its biggest rate hike since 2000, with a half percentage point increase as it works to crush soaring US inflation.
SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.