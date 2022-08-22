Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

  • August 22 2022 07:00:00

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Özgür Gözler – ISTANBUL
Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

The volleyball academy named after Giovanni Guidetti, the coach of the Turkish women’s national volleyball team, and his wife Bahar Toksoy, a professional volleyball player, aims to raise strong and bold girls, said the volleyball devotee couple.

“It is not probable for every girl attending our academy to be a professional player. But they can turn into women standing on their own two feet,” said Bahar Toksoy Guidetti.

Married 10 years ago, the couple formed the academy three years ago. The academy organized two summer camps and a project called “Sultans of Tomorrow,” reaching the girls in the eastern provinces and promoting volleyball in the region.

When asked why they formed such an Academy, Toksoy said, “We personally know how volleyball can change lives. Whatever we have today is due to volleyball.”

The motto of the Academy is “teaching life with volleyball.”

“We accept only 45 children in the summer camps to take care of each one easily,” said Guidetti. “The youngest is 11, the oldest is 16 years old.”

The Italian coach especially highlighted that the target of the Academy is not raising athletes to professional teams. “We are more interested in their characters than their talents,” he said and added: “We teach them to be teammates and act together.

The thing that will bring success to them in big clubs will be their characters, not talents.”

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls

Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

    Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

  2. Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye

    Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye
Recommended
Momota eyes third badminton world title

Momota eyes third badminton world title
Pole vault king Duplantis rules supreme as Bol grabs third Euro gold

Pole vault king Duplantis rules supreme as Bol grabs third Euro gold
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd

Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd
‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister
Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games
Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title
WORLD Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kiev marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday.

ECONOMY Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

Türkiye’s aquaculture exports have increased 75 percent in the past 5 years to $1.4 billion, already exceeding the target of $1 billion previously set for 2023.

SPORTS Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

The volleyball academy named after Giovanni Guidetti, the coach of the Turkish women’s national volleyball team, and his wife Bahar Toksoy, a professional volleyball player, aims to raise strong and bold girls, said the volleyball devotee couple.