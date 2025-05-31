Visitors trace Turkish footprint in 'Ottoman gem’ Prizren

Nestled in the southwestern reaches of Kosovo, the storied city of Prizren has emerged as a Balkan jewel often hailed as the "gem of the Ottomans" in the region, with Turkish visitors flocking to the region under the protective shadow of rugged mountains.

Its name, derived from the Ottoman-era Turkish expression "pür zerrin," meaning "pure gold," evokes a sense of historical opulence and cultural significance.

Steeped in centuries of shared history with the Ottoman Empire, Prizren transports its visitors into a temporal reverie where the past lingers palpably in the air. Adorned with quintessential Ottoman architectural vestiges, such as inns, mosques and gracefully arched stone bridges, the city serves as a living chronicle of a bygone era. Its cobbled alleys are flanked by archetypal Albanian stone houses that whisper tales of resilience and continuity.

Beyond its architectural heritage, Prizren captivates the senses with a vibrant culinary tapestry, drawing gastronomes into its rich and eclectic kitchen. Yet perhaps most arresting is its status as a microcosm of coexistence — a cultural mosaic where Albanians, Turks, Bosniaks and other ethnic communities interweave harmoniously, bestowing the city with an enduring spirit of pluralism.

“We journeyed across four countries, staying a day in each. These lands are imbued with the living essence of Turkish heritage,” said Kamuran Abacıoğlu, a Turkish tourist originally from North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, while recounting his journey.

Among Prizren’s most iconic monuments stands the Sinan Pasha Mosque, a 17th-century masterpiece of Ottoman artistry. Its ornate calligraphy, intricate embellishments, and commanding dome render it one of the most striking edifices in the region — a sanctum of spiritual and aesthetic refinement.

