Visitors strike ‘Titanic’ pose at highland

  • September 16 2020 07:00:00

Visitors strike ‘Titanic’ pose at highland

RİZE
Visitors strike ‘Titanic’ pose at highland

Visitors enjoy a view of sunset and sea of clouds on a boat which is built and brought by a restaurateur to attract visitors’ attention in Hüser Highland at 2,700-meter altitude in Kaçkar Mountains National Park in the Black Sea province of Rize’s Çamlıhemşin district.

Tourists on the boat are queuing up to take photos similar to the iconic hugging scene of the movie ‘Titanic’ and share these shots on Instagram. The price of taking a souvenir photo in the boat on the clouds is 10 Turkish Liras ($1.40).

Another point of interest in the region is the giant swing at the western end of the highland. People rides on a swing while watching the impressive sunset and sea of clouds as if they were flying in the sky.

Those visit the plateau also enjoy the fresh air and breathtaking scenery in an environment where local music unique to the Black Sea is in the background until sunset.

Although the area becomes silent as darkness falls, people often set up camps and spend the night in the highlands just to capture the perfect shot of shouting stars.

Rising above the eastern Black Sea coast and sharing boundaries with Çamlıhemşin and Artvin’s Yusufeli district, Kaçkars are among the regions preferred by adventure enthusiasts.

The area also offers different beauties to the alternative holiday seekers with its rare plantation, forests, wildlife and glacial lakes.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

    Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

  2. Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

    Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

  3. Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

    Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

  4. Tourism activity robust in Aegean

    Tourism activity robust in Aegean

  5. CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’

    CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’
Recommended
Ertuğrul Frigate: Symbol of Turkish-Japanese friendship

Ertuğrul Frigate: Symbol of Turkish-Japanese friendship
New god, goddess figurines found in Kültepe

New god, goddess figurines found in Kültepe
Intl tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia

Int'l tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia
Water ebbs in İnceğiz Canyon due to drought

Water ebbs in İnceğiz Canyon due to drought
Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off 
Camel racing storms back in Sinai

Camel racing storms back in Sinai
WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

The Turkish economy has done better than several other countries during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected the world economy, Turkey's trade minister said on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.