Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

Beyazıt Şenbük - ISTANBUL
Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

A Turkish man and his dog, who got qualified to represent Türkiye in a contest hosted by the World Union of German Shepherd Associations (WUSV), will not be able to participate in the talent show as Denmark has refused his visa application.

“I wanted to live and keep this pride on my behalf, on behalf of my country,” said Cihat Akın, whose application got refused by the Danish Consulate on the grounds that the documents were suspicious.

Having been a dog trainer for 10 years, Akın prepared with his dog Opal, who has been with him for three years, for the talent contest to be organized by WUSV, one of the most prestigious associations in the world, between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 in Denmark’s Randers.

After defeating their competitors in Türkiye, Akın and Opal became qualified to participate in the contest, where 122 trainers and dogs from 31 countries would compete.

Stating that he talked with officials from the Youth and Sports Ministry, Akın said, “Denmark is definitely not taking a step back.”

“It’s a great injustice,” he said. “They had doubts about the reliability of the documents though they received an invitation from the Danish association saying ‘Cihan Akın from Türkiye will come for the contest.’”

Noting that he spent 250,000-300,000 Turkish liras in total, Akın said, “I deposited the contest fee of 2,000 liras, and I rented a house in Denmark for 30,000 liras, while the expenses for the plane tickets and the transportation of Opal were around 80,000 liras.”

“I don’t understand why they are doing this though I got three Schengen visas and visited four countries in a year,” he said.

“I bought a plane ticket to Sept. 25 as Opal needs to adapt to the cold climate there. Opal is 8 years old and may not be able to handle this kind of activity when he turns 9,” said Akın, who has lost hope for the contest.

competition,

TÜRKIYE Customers storm stores as iPhone 14 hits shelves in Türkiye

Customers storm stores as iPhone 14 hits shelves in Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

    New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

  2. Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

    Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

  3. Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

    Visa refusal prevents dog from competing in Denmark

  4. Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

    Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

  5. Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

    Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
Recommended
Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands

Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands
Youngsters should vote with their intellectual freedom: Erdoğan

Youngsters should vote with their intellectual freedom: Erdoğan
Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany

Turkish woman becomes duchess in Germany
26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk
Russians fleeing to Türkiye after partial mobilization

Russians fleeing to Türkiye after partial mobilization
Turkish series exported to some 152 countries: Report

Turkish series exported to some 152 countries: Report
WORLD Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Authority said, with Israel’s army saying soldiers fired on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol.

ECONOMY GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.