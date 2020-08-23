Virus tests for ‘privileged’ stir debate

ISTANBUL

A heated public debate has flared up after a high-ranking bureaucrat tweeted that he found out following “regular” tests run on him that he had COVID-19.

“A large part of the society, including myself, has never had a test for the coronavirus. I, however, have come to the realization after a general manager tweeted that he had had regular tests that there is a privileged group who regularly have tests for COVID-19”, wrote Ahmet Hakan, the editor-in-chief of and a columnist for daily Hürriyet.

“A category of people who regularly have tests…This is a stumbling block to Turkey becoming a society without classes and privileges,” Hakan added.

In the face of the public reaction, Temel Kotil, the general manager of the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ), said in another tweet that he had had a total of three tests at the request of doctors and his visits necessitated to take those tests for the virus.

Sinan Adıyaman, the chair of the central committee of the Turkish Medical Association (TBB), complained that health workers are upset over the fact that some people are regularly having tests done for the coronavirus while they are denied such regular COVID-19 tests.

Joining the debate, Dr. Servet Ünsal, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), claimed that citizens cannot get tested at hospitals, but hundreds of thousands of US dollars worth of PCR machines have been set up in parliament to run COVID-19 tests.