Virus suspends a century-old holiday tradition in Turkey's Zonguldak

  • August 02 2020 16:35:00

ZONGULDAK
A tradition of celebrating feasts in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak’s Devrek district, for more than a century, has not been realized this year for the first time due to COVID-19 measures.

The residents of Aksu village, consisting of five settlements with a total population of 580, were becoming guests in a neighboring settlement chosen during the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays.

Residents on holiday days visit to the neighboring settlement to be hosted in groups by wearing special clothes, according to the traditions of the village where the population is close to 2,000, especially during the summer period.

The villagers who wanted to continue the tradition in the events where celebrations, food feasts and cemetery visits were held also hosted guests from metropolitan cities such as Istanbul and Antalya.

Residents hope that the outbreak will end soon and traditions will continue on future holidays, even though they are upset that their tradition interrupted due to the COVID-19 measures.

