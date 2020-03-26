Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

  • March 26 2020 14:44:00

Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

ISTANBUL
Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

İHA Photo

A 33-year-old woman, Dilek Tahtalı, has become one of latest victims of the coronavirus in Turkey.

Tathalı, who worked as administrative personnel at a private hospital in Istanbul, had been admitted to a public healthcare institution with high fever and fatigue.

She had been suffering from rheumatic disease since her childhood and was on medication.

Her condition worsened on March 24 and despite all medical care she received, Tahtalı succumbed to the disease.

Some 20 days ago, she posted messages on social media telling her followers about her pain and agony.

“Leave me alone, go away you fever! I am about to faint because I keep taking warm showers, a mixture of vinegar and aspirin and going out to balcony in this freezing cold,” Tahtalı had written.

In her post, she also complained about severe nose congestion and postnasal drip as well as headache and coughing spells which started later and kept her awake through the night.

On March 10, she was diagnosed with severe flu, said Ramis Topal, her uncle and a former main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker.

“We had to check with a couple of hospitals to get her admitted to an intensive care unit,” added Topal.

He also noted that Tahtalı’s mother and father tested negative of the coronavirus.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  2. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

    Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

  5. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Universities to remain closed for spring term

Universities to remain closed for spring term
Turkey holds first tender related to Kanal Istanbul project

Turkey holds first tender related to Kanal Istanbul project
Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

80 pct of life stopped in Turkey due to outbreak, says interior minister

80 pct of life stopped in Turkey due to outbreak, says interior minister
Probe launched into HDP deputy over coronavirus claims in prison

Probe launched into HDP deputy over coronavirus claims in prison
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) and China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.