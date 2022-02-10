Villagers demand actions against heliskiing activities

  • February 10 2022 07:00:00

Villagers demand actions against heliskiing activities

RİZE
Villagers demand actions against heliskiing activities

Locals in a village in the Yukarı Kavun highland in the Black Sea province of Rize have appealed to officials to take measures against dangers from the heliskiing sport in their area, claiming that helicopters were triggering avalanches.

There are some 400 houses scattered around the highland and most of them were either totally or partially damaged in the past couple of years due to avalanches.

Every winter, residents there fear it may happen again. According to the locals, in the past, avalanches hit the area every other 20 years but recently those disasters started to occur more frequently — around two or three years apart.

The highland has become very popular among the skiers, said Tayfun Bekar, head of the Kavrun Highland Culture and Tourism and Conservation Association.

“There is a particular location here which would be hit by an avalanche every other 15 to 20 years. However, it is happening almost every year because of the helicopters and skiers,” he said.

Stating that some houses and workplaces have been destroyed due to multiple avalanches in the last few years, Bekar noted that they are not against tourism activities, but they are afraid and worried.

However, Ahmet Haşimoğlu, the head of the Ayder Heliski Aviation and Tourism Company, stated that there is no flight or skiing in areas with avalanche risks, and that activities continue in designated safe areas.

Haşimoğlu emphasized that the most important point for them is security.

heli-skiing,

TURKEY More detentions made in casino owner murder case

More detentions made in casino owner murder case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

    Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

  3. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

  4. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

  5. Government weighing options to ease electricity costs

    Government weighing options to ease electricity costs
Recommended
More detentions made in casino owner murder case

More detentions made in casino owner murder case
Environment minister tests positive for COVID

Environment minister tests positive for COVID
Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official
Gun violence increased slightly last year: Report

Gun violence increased slightly last year: Report
Erdoğan sues Kabaş, demanding compensation

Erdoğan sues Kabaş, demanding compensation
Local vaccine now available in all provinces: Minister

Local vaccine now available in all provinces: Minister
WORLD UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
ECONOMY Animal products volume up in 2021

Animal products volume up in 2021

While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.