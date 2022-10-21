Village school imparts education to just 2 students

Ali Çevikbaş- ISPARTA

A village school in the southern province of Isparta has imparted education to just two students as the population of the village, which is 25 kilometers from the city center, has decreased over time.

The number of residents in the village, especially the young population, considerably decreased and eventually fell to nearly 330.

The single-story and single-class primary school, built in the 1970s, started the 2022-2023 education period with two students.

Fatma Gülsüm Yavuz, who started school this year, and fourth-grade student Nisanur Karaboğa study in the same class while they spend time together during the break.

Stating that education continues even if the school has only one student, the village headman, Yaşar Korkmaz, noted that only a teacher and a staff worked in the school.

“In fact, we had five students just before the opening of the schools. However, three siblings were taken to the Isparta center due to the death of their mother. So, we ended up with the last two students,” he explained.

“I hope two more students will receive the education next year,” Korkmaz added.

Noting that the renovation works were carried out in the school before the start of the education period, Korkmaz pointed out that the two students benefit from the same conditions as students in the city center have.

Provincial Governor Aydın Baruş visited the village, met the students, and gave instructions about the needs of the village school, Korkmaz stated.

He noted that the provincial education directorate also established a village life center, where some training and activities are organized with public participation.