Viktoria Zeynep Güneş wins gold in European Short Course Swimming Championships

ANKARA

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.

She won the gold in the women's 400m medley with a time of 4:30.45 in Kazan, Russia.

With her victory, Güneş became the first Turkish athlete to win the gold medal in swimming at the European Championship.

The tournament will end on Nov. 7.