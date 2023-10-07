Vikings’ windows: Shift away from ‘barbaric image’

Vikings’ windows: Shift away from ‘barbaric image’

COPENHAGEN
Vikings’ windows: Shift away from ‘barbaric image’

Vikings had windows — usually only associated with medieval churches and castles — meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said on Oct. 5.

The glass panes can be dated from long before the churches and castles of the Middle Ages with which glazed windows are associated, they said.

“This is yet another shift away from the image of unsophisticated barbaric Vikings swinging their swords around,” said Mads Dengsø Jessen, a senior researcher with the National Museum in Copenhagen.

Over the past 25 years, archeologists have found glass fragments in six excavations in southern Sweden, Denmark and northern Germany.

In Copenhagen, 61 fragments of glass panes have been analyzed and researchers concluded that the pieces of glass can be dated from long before the churches and castles of the Middle Ages and that Vikings had windows with glass panes between 800 and 1100. The Viking Age is considered to be from 793 to 1066.

The glass fragments "can be dated to the Vikings Age and most likely must have been in use in that time period as well,” said Torben Sode, a conservator with the museum who first connected the dots.

The museum said glass windows were for the upper echelons of society and religious use, as was the case in the rest of Europe. Dengsø Jessen said there may have been glass windows in the Vikings' vast hall buildings.

The museum said, “It is most likely that the Vikings acquired [the glass] through trade.” The Norsemen known as Vikings undertook large-scale raiding, colonizing, conquest and trading throughout Europe. They also reached North America.

“In fact, we are talking about a cultivated Viking elite with royal power that equaled that, for example, of Charlemagne, king of the Franks. This is something that is often omitted in the simplistic Hollywood portraits of Vikings,” Dengsø Jessen said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

    Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

  2. Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

    Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

  3. Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

    Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

  4. US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

    US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

    World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Recommended
Advance ticket sales for Swift concert movie top $100 mln

Advance ticket sales for Swift concert movie top $100 mln
France hits back at hysteria over bedbug invasion

France hits back at hysteria over bedbug 'invasion'
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize
Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’
AI of tiger: Tiny camera protects people

AI of tiger: Tiny camera protects people
Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle

Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle
WORLD Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

The World Bank has revised its economic growth forecast for Türkiye for this year upward from a previous 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent.
SPORTS Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) will start on Oct.8 in Alanya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams, with greater enthusiasm on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.