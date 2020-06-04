Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

  • June 04 2020 07:02:00

Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

VIENNA-Agence France-Presse
Vienna State Opera reopens with just 100 guests per show

The renowned Vienna State Opera will re-open its doors from June 8 -- with 100 guests per show in line with anti-coronavirus government guidelines, the opera house announced on June 3.

 A total of 14 concerts will be held this month for up to 100 spectators each. All will be streamed live free of charge, the 1,709-seat opera house said.

The first performance on June 8 will be a recital by Austrian operatic bass Guenther Groissboeck for 100 euros ($110) per ticket.

This will be followed by more recitals and other concerts, including a chamber music performance by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra on June 10.

Large-scale opera performances are only scheduled to restart in September.

Classical concerts will also resume in Vienna's famous Musikverein and Konzerthaus for limited audiences from June 12.

Concert houses were forced to shut their doors in March as part of the lockdown introduced to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

As part of the gradual easing of the lockdown, Austria has allowed events for up to 100 spectators since the end of May.

A maximum of 250 spectators for indoor performances will be allowed from July 1, while from August 1 this will increase to 500 people, the government has announced.

Larger scale indoor events of up to 1,000 people will also be allowed from August 1, provided organisers devise safety measures that meet the government's approval.

Outdoor events can accomodate more spectators, though numbers are also capped.

The Vienna State Opera usually hosts 350 performances for some 600,000 spectators per season, generating some 131,000 euros daily in revenue from ticket sales.

Dominique Meyer, who hands over his job as director of the opera house to Bogdan Roscic this month, told AFP in April that the silencing

The opera and other concert venues have asked the government for more support to make up for lost revenues due to the shutdown.

 

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

    Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

  2. Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

    Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

  3. Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

    Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

  4. Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

    Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

  5. Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

    Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes
Recommended
1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery

1,800 years on, water channels in Turkey’s southeast remain mystery
Underwater photographer sheds light on technological addiction with his work

Underwater photographer sheds light on technological addiction with his work
Black Sea region’s Sümela Monastery reopens

Black Sea region’s Sümela Monastery reopens
In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a Moment of Light to museum

In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a 'Moment of Light' to museum
Arc de Triomphe to get posthumous Christo wrap in 2021

Arc de Triomphe to get posthumous Christo wrap in 2021
Turkey’s poet of hope: Nazım Hikmet

Turkey’s poet of hope: Nazım Hikmet
WORLD New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on June 3 leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil strife.
ECONOMY Turkey will be new normal global production hub: VP

Turkey will be new normal global production hub: VP

As the world emerges from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the period of "new normal" Turkey will be an alternative global power in production, the country's vice president said on June 3. 
SPORTS Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has plenty to do

Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has plenty to do

The Premier League’s return is just two weeks away but there are plenty of details for the 20 clubs in the English top-flight to work out before competitive action resumes on June 17.