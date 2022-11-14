Victims of terror attack from 3 families

ISTANBUL
A couple, a mother-child and a father-child were killed in the Nov. 13 explosion on İstiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık announced that Yusuf Meydan, an employee of the ministry, and his daughter Ecrin lost their lives in the attack.

“I condemn this treacherous attack that caused a father and his daughter to lose their lives. We, as the state, stand by the families of our citizens who lost their lives and our wounded with all our means. No evil forces will be able to break our unity and solidarity,” she tweeted.

Meydan had been working as a counselor at the Children’s Homes Coordination Center under the Family and Social Services Ministry since 2016.

He had come to Istanbul with his family for the engagement ceremony of a relative. Wanting to make the most of Sunday, they had gone to the avenue together. Meydan’s wife was also seriously injured in the explosion.

The bodies of Meydan and his daughter will be buried in the southern province of Adana.

Married in 2020, Adem Topkara and Mukaddes Elif Topkara were also caught in the explosion while looking at the shop windows on İstiklal Avenue. The couple died on the spot.

A woman, Arzu Özsoy, and her 15-year-old daughter were also among those killed in the attack.

Early on Nov. 14, citizens came to the site of the explosion and laid carnations in memory of the six people who lost their lives.

Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız and Mustafa Demirelli, the district governor, were among those commemorating the blast victims.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said of the 81 people who were hospitalized, 57 were discharged.

Six of the wounded were receiving emergency care and two of them were in life-threatening condition, he added.

