Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

DİYARBAKIR
Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

Türkiye on March 21 witnessed a series of colorful celebrations to mark Nevruz, a traditional display held across Kurdish, Iranian and Eurasian cultural spheres as the beginning of the New year and spring, with participants delivering messages of peace and unity across the country.

In the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, celebrations took place under heavy rain, yet turnout remained high, with people of all ages attending.

The festive mood and the Kurdish community’s expectations for peace, amid the overlap of Nevruz and Eid al-Fitr were undeterred by the adverse weather conditions.

Entrances to the celebration area opened at 10:00 a.m., with thousands gathering to dance halay, a traditional Anatolian folk dance.

During the Diyarbakır events, five tons of wood were set ablaze and participants jumped over the fire in keeping with tradition. The 600 personnel were assigned to ensure security at the venue.

Held in the Bağlar district, this year’s celebrations were organized under the slogan “Nevruz of Freedom and Democracy.”

Representatives from political parties, human rights organizations, civil society groups, unions, professional associations, Alevi institutions and women’s organizations attended, alongside visitors traveling from across the region.

“Let us collectively strengthen a democratic ground to win the future. Let the wounds of the past no longer deepen our future,” the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan told the crowd during his speech.

“Kurds do not seek separation, but partnership. Kurds want recognition of their identity in Türkiye. Kurds demand education in their mother tongue. Kurds seek constitutional guarantees. Kurds call for local democracy.”

A message from jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan was also read during the celebrations.

“Today, a new page has been opened. The path toward peoples of this geography living together freely has been paved,” the message said.

Outside Diyarbakır, Nevruz was also celebrated in the southeastern province of Gaziantep under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Gaziantep Municipality.

The event began with protocol members lighting a ceremonial fire and jumping over it. Following the traditional egg-tapping activity, symbolizing fertility, solidarity and unity, video screenings highlighting the historical and cultural significance of Nevruz were shown.

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