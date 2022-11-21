Veteran journalist dies at age of 83

ISTANBUL
Prominent Turkish journalist Hıncal Uluç, who was taken into an intensive care unit due to health problems and intubated recently, has lost his life at the age of 83 in Istanbul.

The news of the veteran columnist and sports commentator’s demise was announced late on Nov. 20.

Born on Nov. 1, 1939, in the southeastern province of Kilis, he finished his compulsory schooling in four different provinces due to his father’s military serviceman duty.

While studying at the university, he started preparing a sports page in “Yenigün” daily, which was his first step to journalism. Working in the dailies of “Yenigün,” “Yankı,” and “Cumhuriyet,” and various magazines for years. Uluç started writing in the Sabah daily in 1990, his last stop where he penned columns over three decades.

Late on Nov. 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a letter of condolence on his Twitter account.

“I have heard the news of his loss with deep sorrow,” Erdoğan tweeted.

