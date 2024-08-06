Veteran becomes first with bionic hand in country

Veteran becomes first with bionic hand in country

ANKARA
Veteran becomes first with bionic hand in country

A veteran has become the first person in the country to be attached with an advanced bionic hand capable of conveying sensations, regaining the ability of gripping objects after 17 years.

Gendarmerie Specialized Sergeant Yılmaz Yiğit lost his two arms, along with one leg and one eye, as a result of bomb explosion during a PKK operation in the southeastern province of Şırnak in 2007.

Having undergone numerous operations following the incident, a prosthetic leg and arm was attached to Yiğit at a hospital in Ankara, where he later started working.

Getting married three years after the incident and having two kids, Yiğit expressed his feelings on this challenging process in his remarks to the local media.

“It was not easy to hold on to life. However, I managed to do that thanks to my wife’s support. I realized that it was possible to be loved even in this condition,” he said.

Using the bionic hand that was produced overseas for one month now, Yiğit underlined that he became the first person to have this advanced bionic hand in the country.

“It has been approximately a month since I started using it, and I'm becoming better at it. I don't require maintenance when I wear my bionic hand prosthetics. I am able to participate in life, consume my own meals, make my own tea and coffee,” the veteran pointed out. “Even though I can't feel my children's hands, I can still hold them. For instance, I was finding it difficult to use the phone's touchscreen. However, that is no longer the case, and I am delighted about it. You feel a stronger connection to life this way.”

Sevgin Yosmaoğlu, who works at the same hospital as a physiotherapist, providing information on the structure of the bionic hand, said, “It transports the signals from the muscles to the terminal appendage, referred to as the hand. It is feasible to perform tasks that call for more dexterity with these bionic hands, such as writing, holding a pen, using a phone and eating."

bionic arm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing fight for future

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

    Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

  2. Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

    Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

  3. Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

    Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

  4. Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

    Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

  5. Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

    Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year
Recommended
Project launched to identify drought-tolerant tea varieties

Project launched to identify drought-tolerant tea varieties
Researchers work on organ-on-chip system for drug testing

Researchers work on organ-on-chip system for drug testing
Fires ravage 71 recycling plants in 7 months

Fires ravage 71 recycling plants in 7 months
No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded: FM

'No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded': FM
Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president
Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister
Özel says curriculum as crucial as constitution

Özel says curriculum 'as crucial as constitution'
WORLD Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing fight for future

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

Kamala Harris made her debut Tuesday with new White House running mate Tim Walz, who unleashed a stinging rebuke of their Republican rival Donald Trump, questioning his commitment to the country and skewering his record in office.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿