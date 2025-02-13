Vestel Mobilite supplies chargers to Electrip Global

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's electric mobility solutions company Vestel Mobilite has supplied 16 electric vehicle chargers, each with a capacity of 400 kilowatts (kW), to a charging hub launched by Electrip Global in Assago, Italy.

Vestel Mobilite, a subsidiary of Vestel specializing in EV charging stations, vehicle components and energy storage solutions, continues to expand its global footprint with its advanced charging technologies, the company said in a statement.

The firm has played a key role in developing Europe's EV infrastructure, operating more than 250,000 charging stations across 35 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

Electrip Global aims to expand this hub model across Italy and other European countries, where it currently operates in France, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Croatia.

Vestel Mobilite has also recently delivered ultra-fast 720 kW EV chargers to Zorlu Energy Solutions (ZES). These stations, designed to minimize waiting times, can charge up to eight vehicles simultaneously, reducing charging time to as little as 15 minutes, the company said.

The ultra-fast chargers allow EVs to reach 80 percent battery capacity from 20 percent in just 15 minutes, marking a significant technological advancement in the sector, according to Vestel Mobilite CEO Ergün Güler.

"While many global manufacturers are only now planning to introduce 500 kW charging stations, we have already brought 720 kW chargers to the mobility market, setting new technology standards," Güler said.

Vestel Mobilite has been exporting EV chargers worldwide since 2017 and continues to strengthen its partnerships in Türkiye and abroad, he added.