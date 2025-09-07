Vestel aims to triple exports to US by 2028: Executive

Vestel aims to triple exports to US by 2028: Executive

BERLIN
Vestel aims to triple exports to US by 2028: Executive

At the IFA 2025 consumer electronics fair in Berlin, Vestel executives announced ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the United States, aiming to triple its exports there to $150 million by 2028.

The company, which has been preparing for the U.S. market since 2019, has already adapted its product range — from dishwashers to refrigerators — to meet the country’s specific voltage, design and consumer needs, said Vestel Foreign Trade Sales General Manager Seçkin Gençoğlu.

He noted that the company exported $24 million worth of products to the U.S. last year and expects to close 2025 at $50 million.

“We now work with 23 customers and 33 brands [in the U.S]. Our goal is to reach $150 million in sales by 2028,” he noted.

Vestel exports to more than 160 countries and generates $2.3 billion in annual exports.

The company’s U.S. push is supported by strategic collaborations. Following last year’s acquisition of Scandinavian brand Cylinda and a memorandum of understanding with smart TV platform VIDAA in 2024, Vestel formalized its partnership with VIDAA in July 2025.

Duygu Badem Uylukçuoğlu, Chief Marketing Officer, noted that the deal with Roku, the leading TV platform in the U.S., will not only support Vestel’s American growth but also bring Roku into the European market through Vestel.

“The collaboration with Roku has also been a critical milestone in entering the market. We are partnering with all the players in the ecosystem — Vidaa, Roku, Amazon and Google. We receive data from more than 29 million active devices,” she said.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

    Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

  2. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  3. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  4. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  5. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Recommended
Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter
YEKA tenders set to draw $3.3 billion in renewables investment

YEKA tenders set to draw $3.3 billion in renewables investment
Airports serve over 162 million passengers in eight months

Airports serve over 162 million passengers in eight months
Türkiye poised to remain world’s top flour exporter

Türkiye poised to remain world’s top flour exporter
Trumps job pledges fade as amid weak hiring, rising prices

Trump's job pledges fade as amid weak hiring, rising prices
Anthropic to pay authors $1.5 billion to settle lawsuit

Anthropic to pay authors $1.5 billion to settle lawsuit
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿