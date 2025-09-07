Vestel aims to triple exports to US by 2028: Executive

BERLIN

At the IFA 2025 consumer electronics fair in Berlin, Vestel executives announced ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the United States, aiming to triple its exports there to $150 million by 2028.

The company, which has been preparing for the U.S. market since 2019, has already adapted its product range — from dishwashers to refrigerators — to meet the country’s specific voltage, design and consumer needs, said Vestel Foreign Trade Sales General Manager Seçkin Gençoğlu.

He noted that the company exported $24 million worth of products to the U.S. last year and expects to close 2025 at $50 million.

“We now work with 23 customers and 33 brands [in the U.S]. Our goal is to reach $150 million in sales by 2028,” he noted.

Vestel exports to more than 160 countries and generates $2.3 billion in annual exports.

The company’s U.S. push is supported by strategic collaborations. Following last year’s acquisition of Scandinavian brand Cylinda and a memorandum of understanding with smart TV platform VIDAA in 2024, Vestel formalized its partnership with VIDAA in July 2025.

Duygu Badem Uylukçuoğlu, Chief Marketing Officer, noted that the deal with Roku, the leading TV platform in the U.S., will not only support Vestel’s American growth but also bring Roku into the European market through Vestel.

“The collaboration with Roku has also been a critical milestone in entering the market. We are partnering with all the players in the ecosystem — Vidaa, Roku, Amazon and Google. We receive data from more than 29 million active devices,” she said.