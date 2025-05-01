Venice Architecture Biennale to open on May 10

ISTANBUL
The 19th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, one of the world’s leading architecture events, will open its doors on May 10.

Türkiye will be represented with the project “Yerebasan,” curated by Ceren Erdem and Bilge Kalfa, and coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV).

Inspired by the sensory and cyclical qualities of soil, “Yerebasan” focuses on sustainable, ecologically attuned lifestyles through the lens of architecture. The pavilion is designed as a space where visitors can engage with the texture, smell and sound of soil, surrounded by artworks and architectural projects that offer diverse perspectives on the material.

The project also seeks to rethink the network of relationships within architecture, prioritizing climate, geography, vitality and circularity.

A selection of 18 projects chosen from 120 open-call submissions by the curators will also be featured in the form of a printed newspaper within the exhibition.

Since 2014, Türkiye has been officially represented at the Venice Architecture Biennale thanks to a long-term lease of the Sale d’Armi building in the Arsenale, secured through İKSV's initiative and support from 21 sponsors.

Titled “Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.,” the 2025 edition is curated by Carlo Ratti and overseen by Venice Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco. The exhibition will run from May 10 to Nov. 23 across Giardini, Arsenale and various locations throughout Venice.

 

