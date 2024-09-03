Venezuelan court grants arrest warrant for Maduro's rival

Venezuelan court grants arrest warrant for Maduro's rival

CARACAS
Venezuelan court grants arrest warrant for Maduros rival

AFP FILE- Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate for the Plataforma Unitaria Democratica party, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, poses for a picture during an event with the Voluntad Popular opposition party in Caracas on May 23, 2024

A Venezuelan court granted an arrest warrant on Sept. 2 for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims to have rightfully won July elections that authorities awarded to incumbent Nicolas Maduro.

The court, the prosecutor's office said on Instagram, had granted its request for a warrant for Gonzalez Urrutia for "serious crimes."

The office had earlier published its request to the court on social media, in which it listed the alleged crimes that stem from the opposition's insistence that Maduro and his allies stole the July 28 presidential vote.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), most of whose members are friendly to 61-year-old Maduro, declared him reelected to a third six-year term, an outcome disputed by the opposition and much of the international community.

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize the result without seeing detailed voting results.

The CNE has said it cannot publish the records as hackers had corrupted the data, though observers have said there was no evidence of that.

Gonzalez Urrutia, a retired diplomat who replaced opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on the ballot at the last minute, has been in hiding since shortly after the election.

Maduro has called for his imprisonment and that of Machado, who was barred by Venezuelan institutions from seeking election on charges widely dismissed as trumped up.

She, too, has been mostly in hiding since the vote, though she has led several organized protests against Maduro.

arrested,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

Reporting competition violations to be rewarded
LATEST NEWS

  1. Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

    Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

  2. Turkish contractors undertake $11.2 billion worth of projects abroad

    Turkish contractors undertake $11.2 billion worth of projects abroad

  3. US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

    US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

  4. Cathay races to repair Airbus fleet

    Cathay races to repair Airbus fleet

  5. Lagos turns to waterways for green transport

    Lagos turns to waterways for green transport
Recommended
Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour
Time for a Gaza truce deal, says US

Time for a Gaza truce deal, says US
UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel
Hamas urges US not to end ceasefire efforts

Hamas urges US not to end ceasefire efforts
Japans outgoing PM Kishida to visit South Korea

Japan's outgoing PM Kishida to visit South Korea
129 dead in DR Congo jail break attempt: govt

129 dead in DR Congo jail break attempt: govt
Pope arrives in Muslim-majority Indonesia to start Asia-Pacific tour

Pope arrives in Muslim-majority Indonesia to start Asia-Pacific tour
WORLD Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope Francis appealed Wednesday for religious unity to counter extremism and intolerance, as the longest tour of the 87-year-old's papacy got into full swing in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

ECONOMY Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

The Competition Authority’s strategic plan for the next five years highlights that detecting large anticompetitive cartels and monopolies has become increasingly challenging due to technological advancements.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿