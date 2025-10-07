Venezuela says foiled 'false flag' plot targeting US embassy

CARACAS
President Nicolas Maduro said on Oct. 6 that Venezuela foiled a false flag operation by what he called local terrorists to plant explosives at the U.S. embassy in Caracas and exacerbate a dispute between the two countries over drug trafficking.

Speaking on his weekly TV program, Maduro said two sources which he did not name "agreed on the possibility that a local terrorist group placed an explosive device at the U.S. embassy in Caracas" in order to aggravate the dispute with Washington.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's delegation for dialogue with its arch-foe, said earlier that Caracas had warned Washington of "a serious threat" from alleged extremists who "attempted to plant lethal explosives at the U.S. embassy."

"We have reinforced security measures at this diplomatic mission," added Rodriguez.

The South American nation's socialist government often accuses the opposition of plots.

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic ties in 2019, and the U.S. embassy has been deserted, barring a few local employees.

Maduro said on Oct. 6 night, "it is an embassy which is protected, despite all the differences we have had with the governments of the United States."

Washington has made Venezuela the focal point of its fight against drug trafficking, even though most of the illegal drugs entering the United States originate in, or are shipped through, Mexico.

