Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists

  • June 23 2021 08:59:12

Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists

VAROSHA
Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists

The number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the town of Varosha in Northern Cyprus, which was partially reopened to the public in 2020 after 47 years, has reached 150,000.

Tourists flocked the pristine beaches of the town despite coronavirus restrictions.

The latest rules announced this month allow access to public spots of Varosha between 8.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m. local time.

The municipality continues to arrange food kiosks and offer bike rental services to tourists.

Also, beach umbrellas and sun loungers have been placed on two different beaches. Lifeguards have been assigned along 800 meters of the coast.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island’s Turks and Ankara’s intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. The TRNC was founded in 1983.

WORLD 4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  2. Istanbul home to most affluent households

    Istanbul home to most affluent households

  3. Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

    Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

  4. It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

    It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

  5. US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges

    US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges
Recommended
North Macedonia, Turkey part of United Europe project

North Macedonia, Turkey part of 'United Europe' project
Turkey pledges to strengthen ties with Africa

Turkey pledges to strengthen ties with Africa
US delegation to visit Turkey for talks on Kabul airport

US delegation to visit Turkey for talks on Kabul airport
Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus
It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan
Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters
WORLD 4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

Four Saudi operatives who were part of a hit team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training from a private US company approved by the State Department, according to a report on June 22. 

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1 bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed around 8.36 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion) from domestic markets, according to an official statement on June 22. 
SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.