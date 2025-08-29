Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'

A view of the hand of US President Donald Trump as he greets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung as he arrives at the West Wing entrance of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2025.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump's health while confirming he is ready to be president if “there's a terrible tragedy," USA Today reported Thursday.

Vance dismissed concerns about Trump's age, describing him as energetic despite being the oldest person to be sworn in as president.

"The president is in incredibly good health," he told the news outlet in an interview. "He's got incredible energy."

Recent health concerns emerged after the White House disclosed Trump's July diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, causing visible leg swelling. White House physician Sean Barbabella characterized the vein condition as "benign and common," linking it to excessive handshaking demands.

Vance portrayed Trump as maintaining grueling schedules that exceed those of younger colleagues.

"He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning," he said.

Addressing his own preparedness for potential succession, Vance highlighted the extensive experience he gained since assuming office.

"I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," he noted.

While expressing confidence in Trump completing his full term, Vance acknowledged contingency planning.

"And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he added.