Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'

Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'

WASHINGTON
Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’theres a terrible tragedy

A view of the hand of US President Donald Trump as he greets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung as he arrives at the West Wing entrance of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2025.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump's health while confirming he is ready to be president if “there's a terrible tragedy," USA Today reported Thursday.

Vance dismissed concerns about Trump's age, describing him as energetic despite being the oldest person to be sworn in as president.

"The president is in incredibly good health," he told the news outlet in an interview. "He's got incredible energy."

Recent health concerns emerged after the White House disclosed Trump's July diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, causing visible leg swelling. White House physician Sean Barbabella characterized the vein condition as "benign and common," linking it to excessive handshaking demands.

Vance portrayed Trump as maintaining grueling schedules that exceed those of younger colleagues.

"He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning," he said.

Addressing his own preparedness for potential succession, Vance highlighted the extensive experience he gained since assuming office.

"I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," he noted.

While expressing confidence in Trump completing his full term, Vance acknowledged contingency planning.

"And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

    Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

  2. Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

    Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

  3. Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

    Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

  4. Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

    Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

  5. Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

    Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success
Recommended
Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection
EU top diplomat not optimistic on sanctioning Israel

EU top diplomat 'not optimistic' on sanctioning Israel
Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
Israel army says Gaza City now a dangerous combat zone

Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
US senators visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China

US senators' visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China
Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister

Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister
WORLD Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in effect despite a federal appeals court ruling Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

ECONOMY Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in July totaled 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), the country's banking watchdog said Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿