Van shifts to AKP after decision on DEM Party winner

The mayorship of the Van Municipality has been handed over to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as the provincial election board ruled that the winner, Abdullah Zeydan from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), lacked the eligibility to run in the election.

Despite Zeydan securing first place with 55.48 percent of the votes in the eastern province, his electoral rights were revoked by a court decision just before the March 31 election.

Deprivation of these rights implies the loss of his eligibility for office, pending the outcome of appeals, leading to the withholding of his mandate.

The DEM Party stated in a written announcement that the party appealed the decision, forwarding it to the Supreme Election Board (YSK) to halt the issuance of the mandate pending the appeal process.

Amidst the ongoing process, the Van Provincial Election Board delivered its decision regarding Zeydan on April 2, announcing by majority vote that he lacked the qualifications for office.

The board decided to give the mandate to the candidate with the second-highest vote count, which was the AKP candidate Abdulahat Arvas. The DEM Party has the right to appeal this decision within three days.

Ayşegül Doğan, the spokesperson for the DEM Party, emphasized the importance of respecting the will expressed by the public, stating, "This is a matter of legal obligation, not a favor. This erroneous decision should be reversed immediately."

Zeydan was arrested in November 2016 and remained in prison for terror-related charges until January 2023.

