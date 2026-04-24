Van Lake microbialites advance in Guinness World Records bid

Van Lake microbialites advance in Guinness World Records bid

VAN
Van Lake microbialites advance in Guinness World Records bid

A formal bid has been launched to secure a place in the Guinness World Records for the towering microbialite formations found in Van Lake, one of the country’s distinctive natural sites.

 

Officials confirmed that the application has successfully passed the preliminary screening stage and is currently undergoing detailed scientific evaluation.

 

Emre Zeki Karagöl, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry representative in Van, said the initiative was submitted through the Guinness Türkiye office on behalf of the ministry.

 

Karagöl, who assumed his post in December 2025, noted that his interest in the formations was sparked after learning that the lake hosts microbialites — carbonate structures formed over thousands of years — that can reach heights of up to 40 meters beneath the surface.

 

Seeking to substantiate the claim, Karagöl consulted with academic experts, including Mustafa Sarı, and reviewed scientific literature documenting the formations since the 1990s.

 

“These structures, which have been recorded in international publications, represent a rare natural phenomenon,” he said, adding that the idea to pursue a Guinness listing was inspired by a longstanding personal interest in the record book.

 

The application, submitted in late December, is now in its second phase of assessment.

 

Officials expect that a successful listing would significantly boost international visibility for Van and its surrounding region.

 

Karagöl emphasized that inclusion in the globally recognized record book could enhance tourism, particularly underwater diving, by drawing attention to the lake’s unique submerged landscape.

 

Visual documentation, including underwater footage and imagery of the microbialites, has been incorporated into the submission dossier to support the claim.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

    Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

  2. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  3. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  4. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

  5. Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

    Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit
Recommended
Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary
Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns
Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit
Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground

Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground
Communications director says Türkiye must assert sovereignty in cyberspace

Communications director says Türkiye must assert sovereignty in cyberspace
Fidan says deadlock in US-Iran nuclear talks may soon be broken

Fidan says deadlock in US-Iran nuclear talks may soon be broken
Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade

Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade
WORLD Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

A Russian strike hit a residential building in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro city, killing two people, injuring 21 and with five more people believed missing, authorities said Saturday.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿