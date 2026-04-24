Van Lake microbialites advance in Guinness World Records bid

VAN

A formal bid has been launched to secure a place in the Guinness World Records for the towering microbialite formations found in Van Lake, one of the country’s distinctive natural sites.

Officials confirmed that the application has successfully passed the preliminary screening stage and is currently undergoing detailed scientific evaluation.

Emre Zeki Karagöl, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry representative in Van, said the initiative was submitted through the Guinness Türkiye office on behalf of the ministry.

Karagöl, who assumed his post in December 2025, noted that his interest in the formations was sparked after learning that the lake hosts microbialites — carbonate structures formed over thousands of years — that can reach heights of up to 40 meters beneath the surface.

Seeking to substantiate the claim, Karagöl consulted with academic experts, including Mustafa Sarı, and reviewed scientific literature documenting the formations since the 1990s.

“These structures, which have been recorded in international publications, represent a rare natural phenomenon,” he said, adding that the idea to pursue a Guinness listing was inspired by a longstanding personal interest in the record book.

The application, submitted in late December, is now in its second phase of assessment.

Officials expect that a successful listing would significantly boost international visibility for Van and its surrounding region.

Karagöl emphasized that inclusion in the globally recognized record book could enhance tourism, particularly underwater diving, by drawing attention to the lake’s unique submerged landscape.

Visual documentation, including underwater footage and imagery of the microbialites, has been incorporated into the submission dossier to support the claim.