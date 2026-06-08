Marmaris hosts L’Étape amateur cycling series this weekend

Marmaris hosts L’Étape amateur cycling series this weekend

MUĞLA
Marmaris hosts L’Étape amateur cycling series this weekend

Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district has successfully concluded the L’Étape Marmaris by Tour de France, having welcomed cyclists and spectators for a weekend of amateur races, public rides and festivities.

On June 7, cyclists hit the roads for the main race, which featured two distinct challenges: A 96.7-kilometer long course and a 65.8-kilometer short course.

The public ride on June 6 gathered hundreds of cycling enthusiasts of all ages, with participants pedaling through the streets of Marmaris in a vibrant setting. The event set off from 19 May Youth Square, with cyclists completing an approximately 6.6-kilometer route through the town center before returning to the starting point.

According to organizers, several hundred amateur cyclists joined the ride, reflecting strong public interest in the event. The broader weekend program brought together around 700 cyclists in total, including approximately 120 international athletes from 16 countries, alongside Turkish participants. Women accounted for around 70 of the registered competitors.

Prior to the start, participants received race kits and timing chips, followed by a technical briefing. Throughout the ride, residents lined the streets, cheering and applauding cyclists as the Tour de France branding transformed Marmaris into a temporary hub of international cycling culture.

An expo area set up in the town center also drew significant attention, bringing together cycling brands, athletes and visitors. The space remained open throughout the day, hosting interactive activities and stage events for sports enthusiasts.

The event is expected to further elevate Marmaris’ profile as a cycling destination, with live broadcast coverage reaching 70 countries across 170 channels, in addition to digital streaming via the 78 Event platform.

Notably, L’Étape’s expansion in Türkiye began last year with Istanbul hosting the event for the first time, before the series moved to Marmaris this year. Organizers say the growing participation and international visibility position the country more firmly within the global amateur cycling circuit.

L'Étape Türkiye,

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