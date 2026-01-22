Van center treats wild animals struggling to survive harsh winter

Van center treats wild animals struggling to survive harsh winter

VAN
Van center treats wild animals struggling to survive harsh winter

Amid relentless heavy snowfall blanketing the Lake Van Basin, wild animals struggling to survive the brutal winter are finding refuge and care at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University's Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Center.

 

The sudden and persistent snowstorms that have gripped eastern Türkiye in recent days have made it increasingly difficult for many animals to survive in the wild.

 

Vast areas of land have been blanketed in snow, limiting access to food sources and exposing animals to extreme cold.

 

As a result, numerous species in the Lake Van Basin have been discovered exhausted, malnourished, or bearing injuries from the unforgiving cold, while others grapple with vision impairment caused by the blinding glare reflected off deep snow.

 

Animals in distress are being brought to the center through the coordinated efforts of teams from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and the National Park’s regional directorate, security forces and vigilant local residents.

 

Once admitted, the animals are placed under protection and provided with proper nutrition and medical care.

 

In recent weeks, the center has received a wide range of species affected by the severe weather, including crested porcupines, mountain goats, red and bearded cultures, golden eagles, hawks, eagle owls (puhu) and various other bird species.

 

Center Director Lokman Aslan explained that the facility receives wildlife year-round, but admissions surge sharply during the winter months, especially after sudden shifts in weather conditions.

 

“Animals are generally prepared for seasonal conditions, but this year winter arrived late and the snowfall was sudden, which caused serious difficulties,” Aslan said

 

He added that food shortages emerged quickly after the snowfall, leaving many animals unable to cope.

 

He said animals that cannot survive in the wild due to illness, injury, failure to hibernate or other complications are transferred to the center for treatment.

 

Animals that regain full strength and health are released into their original habitats, but those unable to survive independently due to permanent injuries are housed in purpose-built, naturalistic enclosures at the center.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  2. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  3. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  4. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention

  5. Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant

    Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Recommended
Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian
Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan
Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack
İYİ Party retools top board following convention

İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Preliminary report finds Libyan jet hit hillside at high speed

Preliminary report finds Libyan jet hit hillside at high speed
Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul

Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul
Türkiye apprehends 478 irregular migrants in nationwide checks

Türkiye apprehends 478 irregular migrants in nationwide checks
WORLD Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant

The restart of the world's largest nuclear power plant was suspended in Japan on Thursday, with the operator saying it does not know when the problem would be solved.
ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿