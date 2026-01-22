Van center treats wild animals struggling to survive harsh winter

VAN

Amid relentless heavy snowfall blanketing the Lake Van Basin, wild animals struggling to survive the brutal winter are finding refuge and care at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University's Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Center.

The sudden and persistent snowstorms that have gripped eastern Türkiye in recent days have made it increasingly difficult for many animals to survive in the wild.

Vast areas of land have been blanketed in snow, limiting access to food sources and exposing animals to extreme cold.

As a result, numerous species in the Lake Van Basin have been discovered exhausted, malnourished, or bearing injuries from the unforgiving cold, while others grapple with vision impairment caused by the blinding glare reflected off deep snow.

Animals in distress are being brought to the center through the coordinated efforts of teams from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and the National Park’s regional directorate, security forces and vigilant local residents.

Once admitted, the animals are placed under protection and provided with proper nutrition and medical care.

In recent weeks, the center has received a wide range of species affected by the severe weather, including crested porcupines, mountain goats, red and bearded cultures, golden eagles, hawks, eagle owls (puhu) and various other bird species.

Center Director Lokman Aslan explained that the facility receives wildlife year-round, but admissions surge sharply during the winter months, especially after sudden shifts in weather conditions.

“Animals are generally prepared for seasonal conditions, but this year winter arrived late and the snowfall was sudden, which caused serious difficulties,” Aslan said

He added that food shortages emerged quickly after the snowfall, leaving many animals unable to cope.

He said animals that cannot survive in the wild due to illness, injury, failure to hibernate or other complications are transferred to the center for treatment.

Animals that regain full strength and health are released into their original habitats, but those unable to survive independently due to permanent injuries are housed in purpose-built, naturalistic enclosures at the center.