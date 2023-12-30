Van bears defy hibernation, raise concern among scientists

Van bears defy hibernation, raise concern among scientists

VAN
Van bears defy hibernation, raise concern among scientists

Bears in the eastern province of Van raise eyebrows among scientists as they defy their natural hibernation patterns due to global warming and the availability of food all year round, warns professor Dr. Lokman Aslan, the director of the Van YYU Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Center.

The pristine geography of the Van Lake Basin, located in the Eastern Anatolia region, hosts a diverse range of wildlife, including numerous brown bear species. However, the failure of bears to hibernate on time or at all in recent years has become a concerning trend. Researching the matter, Aslan attributed this to the bears' ability to access food year-round in the face of global warming.

Aslan, who informed that bears usually feed and fatten during the warmer months and slow down their metabolism by going to their dens over a period of four to seven months for hibernation, stated, "In recent years, they have been experiencing delays in hibernation due to global warming and changes in food habits. The reason for this is the disruption of the ecological balance. If you provide the bear with food, it does not need to hibernate. A bear that can access food for 12 months of the year does not go into hibernation. They have reduced the winter hibernation to two-three months due to our food waste left in nature, the slightly warmer winters due to global warming, and the bears' constant access to food."

Aslan emphasized the potential conflicts that may arise if humans continue to intervene and feed bears. He stated that bears who are unable to find food might resort to searching for it near human settlements, leading to dangerous encounters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
LATEST NEWS

  1. British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

    British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

  2. Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

    Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

  3. China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

    China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

  4. 'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

  5. 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

    'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Recommended
Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized

Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized
Historic lighthouse converted to Türkiye’s first lighthouse life museum

Historic lighthouse converted to Türkiye’s first lighthouse life museum
Akdamar Island took on new appearance

Akdamar Island took on new appearance
Antakya’s historical artifacts recovered for restoration

Antakya’s historical artifacts recovered for restoration
ODTÜ students launch pet socialization app

ODTÜ students launch pet socialization app
At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident
WORLD British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.