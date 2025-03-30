US ‘will ensure deterrence’ across Taiwan Strait

US ‘will ensure deterrence’ across Taiwan Strait

TOKYO
US ‘will ensure deterrence’ across Taiwan Strait

The United States will ensure "robust, ready and credible deterrence" across the Taiwan Strait, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday, calling China "aggressive and coercive."

Hegseth also stopped short of publicly calling on Tokyo to hike military spending, saying in Japan he trusted the close U.S. ally to "make the correct determination of what capabilities are needed."

"America is committed to sustaining robust, ready and credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait," Hegseth said, using Washington's term for the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing has stepped up military pressure in recent years around Taiwan, including near-daily air incursions, and has not ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" approach could mean weakening the U.S. commitment for security in the region, analysts have warned.

But Hegseth said the previous U.S. administration had "created this vacuum, a perception that America was not strong, and wasn't prepared to deter conflicts from starting."

"Our job now at this moment, here with our allies, is to say: We are reestablishing deterrence. Peace through strength, with America in the lead, is back," the Pentagon chief told reporters.

He said Washington would "build an alliance so robust that both the reality and the perception of deterrence is real and ongoing, so that the Communist Chinese don't take the aggressive actions that some have contemplated they will."

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

    Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

    Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

  3. Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

    Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

  4. CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

    CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

  5. Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities

    Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities
Recommended
Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine
Eid of sadness: Gaza marks Eid al-Fitr amid war and hunger

'Eid of sadness': Gaza marks Eid al-Fitr amid war and hunger
Maduro says 324 Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison

Maduro says 324 Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison
Gaza rescuers say children among 8 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza rescuers say children among 8 killed in Israeli strike
US VP urges Greenland to cut ties with Denmark, citing security concerns

US VP urges Greenland to cut ties with Denmark, citing security concerns
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime with military hospital strike

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike
WORLD Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he was “very angry” over Putin’s lack of confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ECONOMY Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Hydropower plays a crucial role in Türkiye's energy supply security, according to Yusuf Günay, president of H2DER and founding president of Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿