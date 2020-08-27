US updates travel advisory for Turkey

WASHINGTON

The U.S State Department has upgraded its travel advisory for Turkey, reducing the number of “do not travel” provinces due to terror incidents to two from a previous 14.

The State Department continues to advise travelers to exercise normal precautions in Turkey.

“Do not travel to Şırnak province and Hakkari province, and any area within six miles [10 kilometers] of the Syrian border due to terrorism,” the State Department said on Aug. 26.

The security threat level in those two provinces is at Level 4, it noted.

It advised U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Turkey because of the outbreak.

“Turkey has resumed most transportation options, including airport operations and reopening of borders, and business operations, including daycares and schools. Other improved conditions have been reported within Turkey,” the State Department said.