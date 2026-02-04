US, Türkiye discuss naval ship production: Report

WASHINGTON

The United States has held talks with Türkiye on possible cooperation in naval shipbuilding as the U.S. Navy looks to expand its fleet amid growing competition with China, a U.K.–based news outlet has reported.

The report said discussions, underway since last year, have focused on whether Türkiye could supply ship components and potentially contribute to the production of additional frigates to ease long-running bottlenecks in U.S. shipbuilding.

A delegation from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) visited Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command on Jan. 25, according to a post shared on X by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.

A U.S. spokesperson told Middle East Eye (MEE) that the U.S. and Turkish navies have a “strong partnership” and are exploring ways to expand it, describing Türkiye as a valued NATO ally, according to the report.

The talks come as Washington searches for ways to increase shipbuilding output and modernize an aging fleet, while U.S. yards struggle with workforce shortages, limited dry-dock capacity and delays across major programs.

Any move toward overseas construction would face legal and political hurdles.

U.S. law generally restricts building military vessels — and major hull or superstructure components — in foreign shipyards, though it allows a presidential waiver in the national security interest.

"Among advocates of closer cooperation with Türkiye in the administration, shipbuilding is viewed as a way to strengthen ties while working around the sanctions," a former U.S. official told MEE.

Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara over its 2019 purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Türkiye has emerged as a major naval producer in recent years, supported by its national warship program, known as MİLGEM, and a shipbuilding base concentrated around Istanbul and Yalova.

Turkish yards have the capacity to build dozens of naval vessels simultaneously for domestic use and export customers.

Washington has already looked to allies for ways to shore up capacity. South Korea’s Hanwha Group completed a $100 million acquisition of Philly Shipyard in late 2024, pledging investment to expand production in the United States.

The U.S. Navy has also faced setbacks in its own frigate plans. In late 2025, it canceled orders for four Constellation-class frigates amid cost and schedule concerns, a move that sharpened debate over how quickly the service can add new ships.