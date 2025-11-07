US travel chaos as flights cut due to government shutdown

US travel chaos as flights cut due to government shutdown

WASHINGTON
US travel chaos as flights cut due to government shutdown

Travelers across the United States were left scrambling to rebook flights as the government shutdown heaps pressure on the country's air traffic control system, prompting hundreds of  flight cancellations at major American airports on Nov. 7

Airlines started  implementing up to a 10 percent reduction in flights for 40 high-traffic areas of the country, complying with a Federal Aviation Administration order made on safety grounds.

More than 750 U.S. flights scheduled for Nov. 7 were preemptively canceled on Nov. 6, according to tracking website FlightAware.

American Airlines said in a statement it was reducing its flight schedules "amounting to 220 flights cancelled each day."

Delta Airlines was axing about 170 flights scheduled for Nov. 7, the carrier said, while broadcaster CNN reported Southwest Airlines nixed around 100 flights set for that day.

The shutdown has left tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff and others without pay, causing personnel shortages.

On Nov. 6, more than 6,400 U.S. flights were delayed, with some 200 cancellations, FlightAware data showed, as passengers faced long lines at security checkpoints.

Major airports were impacted, with travelers at Boston and Newark airports facing average delays of more than two hours, and those at Chicago's O'Hare and Washington's Reagan National more than an hour.

Authorities said they wanted to act before an accident occurred.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself, when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump gives Hungarys Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

    Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

  2. Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk

    Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk

  3. Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year

    Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year

  4. Anti-terror initiative set to enter new phase: Kurtulmuş

    Anti-terror initiative set to enter new phase: Kurtulmuş

  5. Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials

    Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials
Recommended
Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments
Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter
Türkiye, Canadas AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects

Türkiye, Canada's AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects
Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets

Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets
Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation

Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation
Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future

Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future
Chinas exports fall for first time in eight months

China's exports fall for first time in eight months
WORLD Trump gives Hungarys Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

U.S. President Donald Trump handed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a one-year exemption from sanctions for buying Russian oil and gas after the close right-wing allies held a chummy White House meeting on Friday.
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿