US thanks Türkiye for 'rapid response' after attack on service members

ANKARA

The U.S. Embassy in Türkiye expressed gratitude to Ankara for its swift action in detaining individuals who assaulted two American service members in the Western province of Izmir on Monday.

"We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in Izmir today and are now safe."

"We thank the Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation," the embassy stated on X.

Following the incident, the Izmir governor's office reported the detention of 15 members of the Youth Union of Türkiye (TGB) in Konak district after they "physically attacked" two U.S. service members dressed in civilian clothes.

“Our security forces swiftly intervened in the incident, which was also witnessed by five other U.S. soldiers in civilian attire from a distance. The on-duty public prosecutor ordered the arrest and custody of the 15 suspects involved in the incident. An investigation was launched into the matter," the office added.

Earlier, the U.S. embassy had noted that the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, had arrived in Izmir for a "regularly scheduled" port visit.

In a separate statement, the TGB criticized the presence of U.S. soldiers, claiming they have "the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands" and asserting they should not "dirty our country."