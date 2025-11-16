FM says Türkiye's priority in Syria to end Israeli threats

ISTANBUL
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Nov. 15 that Ankara’s top priority in Syria is ensuring that Israel "ceases to be a threat," urging a renewed regional and international push to stabilize the war-torn country.

"Parts of Syrian territory are currently under occupation. This occupation must end, and there should be no approach that threatens the rest of Syria," Fidan said in televised remarks on private broadcaster A Haber.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes around the country since the end of the 54-year Assad dynasty, mainly targeting assets of the Syrian army.

"Now the primary issue for the Americans and us is to ensure that Israel ceases to be a threat to Syria and that Syria is not a threat to Israel, and it is a place where everyone respects each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Fidan acknowledged the complexity of the Syrian conflict, describing "many challenges in Syria.... There are many ongoing problems. Addressing those problems systematically, one by one, requires a major regional and international effort."

He stressed that Ankara’s coordination with Washington was "extremely important" for increasing political pressure on Israel.

Türkiye's chief diplomat also renewed calls for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to integrate into the Syrian national army. “Here, the progress of the talks between Damascus and YPG is important. These talks were interrupted for a while, especially after Israel's intervention in the south,” he said. “At this point, it was extremely important that the United States supports order, prosperity and stability in Syria.”

Fidan praised Türkiye's Syria policy as “ethical and honorable,” pointing to Ankara’s role in hosting millions of refugees, facilitating voluntary returns and maintaining support for the administration.

"Considering Syria's interests, territorial integrity, the welfare of its people and peace, keeping issues related to itself as much in the background as possible and pursuing this together with the countries of the region are foreign policy moves that only countries with a long strategic cultural history and the depth to do so, such as Türkiye, can follow," he said.

Fidan also defended Türkiye's continued military presence in northern Syria, pointing to what he described as persistent security threats.

 

