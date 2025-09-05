US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

WASHINGTON
The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.

The move is the latest in Washington's effort to hobble the ICC, which has sought arrest warrants for Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 4 designated Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights under an executive order targeting entities that assist ICC investigations into Israel.

"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," Rubio said.

"We oppose the ICC's politicized agenda, overreach and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies," Rubio said in a statement.

Amnesty International condemned the U.S. move as a "deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice."

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
