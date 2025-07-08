US revokes terrorist designation for Syria's HTS

WASHINGTON
The United States has announced its decision to revoke its "foreign terrorist organization" designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group once linked to Al-Qaeda that toppled Syria's government in December 2024.

"In line with President [Donald] Trump's May 13 promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, I am announcing my intent to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)," said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement.,

An armed coalition led by HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa overthrew then-Syrian president Bashar al-Assad last year, ending half a century of brutal rule by the latter's family.

Sharaa took over as president, a move that has been cautiously welcomed in Washington, Europe and elsewhere, with historic foe Israel seeking to build ties with the new government.

Washington's move formally took effect on July 8 and comes after Trump last week formally dismantled his country's sanctions against Syria.

"Tomorrow's [July 8] action follows the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government's commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms," said Rubio.

HTS was earlier known as Al-Nusra Front and was formerly the branch of Al-Qaeda in Syria, but it broke ties with the jihadist group in 2016 and sought to soften its image.

In January, after overthrowing Assad's regime, the new authorities announced the dissolution of all armed factions, with some groups including HTS being integrated into bodies such as the country's new police force.

Trump lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to help reintegrate the war-battered country into the global economy.

The U.S. already removed a bounty on Sharaa's head after he came to power.

