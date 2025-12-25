Leo XIV celebrates first Christmas as pope

VATICAN CITY

Pope Leo XIV condemned the "senselessness" of war and the "open wounds" it leaves behind, as he delivered his first Christmas message on Thursday after a year marked by conflict but also hopes for peace in Gaza and Ukraine.

In Bethlehem, the Christian community celebrated its first festive Christmas in more than two years as the occupied West Bank city emerged from the shadow of the war in Gaza.

Pope Leo, who was elected in May after the death of his predecessor Pope Francis, spoke of Gaza during a mass in St Peter's basilica, saying: "How... can we not think of the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold".

"Fragile is the flesh of defenceless populations, tried by so many wars, ongoing or concluded, leaving behind rubble and open wounds," the pope said at the mass in St Peter's Basilica.

Heavy rains have battered Gaza in recent days — compounding the harsh conditions of the Palestinian territory's residents, nearly all of whom were displaced during the war.

The UN has said that an estimated 1.3 million people currently need shelter assistance in Gaza and has warned of the increasing risk of hypothermia as temperatures dip.

"The war, in all its forms, has been harsh on everyone living on this land," Elias al-Jalda, a Palestinian Christian from Gaza, told AFP after attending a Christmas mass at Gaza's only Roman Catholic Church late on Wednesday.

"We hope this year will mark the beginning of a new phase — one defined by a complete end to the war and the return of life to Gaza," said Jalda, one of dozens attending the mass.

Rami al-Far, another attendee, said: "Our celebrations are very limited. We try to live as best we can with what we have."

Joy in Bethlehem

Hundreds of worshippers also gathered for mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem Wednesday night as the Palestinian city ushered in its first festive Christmas during the Gaza war.

Throughout the conflict that began with Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023, a sombre tone had marked Christmases in the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

But celebrations returned Wednesday with parades and music in the West Bank city, as a fragile truce held in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people face winter in makeshift tents.

With pews of the Church of the Nativity filled long before midnight, many stood or sat on the floor for the traditional mass to usher in Christmas Day.

At 11:15 pm (2115 GMT) organ music rang out as a procession of dozens of clergymen entered, followed by Jerusalem's Latin Patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who blessed the crowd with signs of the cross.

Hundreds took part in the parade down Bethlehem's narrow Star Street on Wednesday, while a dense crowd massed in the square.

"Today is full of joy because we haven't been able to celebrate because of the war," said Milagros Anstas, 17.

Men dressed as Santa Claus sold toffee apples and toys as families took photographs in front of a nativity scene framed by a giant star.

As darkness fell, multi-coloured lights shone over Manger Square and a towering Christmas tree glittered next to the Church of the Nativity.

The basilica dates back to the fourth century and was built on top of a grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago.

Syria celebrations

In Syria, Christmas lights illuminated Damascus's Old City despite the Christian community's fears of violence after a deadly attack in June.

Around the district, home to several important churches, red baubles hung from trees, shopkeepers put up Christmas decorations and street vendors peddled warm chestnuts.

"Syria deserves joy and for us to be happy, and to hope for a new future," said student Loris Aasaf, 20.

California storm

In stark contrast to the messages of religious leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump wished a Merry Christmas "to everyone, including the radical left-wing scum", referring to Democrats.

Severe weather disrupted the holiday season in California where authorities, fearing flooding, have declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and ordered evacuations.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a sombre message after the deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14.

"After the terror inflicted on Jewish Australia celebrating Hanukkah and Bondi Beach, we feel the weight of sorrow in our hearts," he said