US returns Smyrna-origin marble head to Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A marble head from the ancient city of Smyrna has been returned from the United States to Türkiye, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on April 15, marking another step in ongoing efforts to repatriate cultural artifacts.

The piece, whose origin has been confirmed with scientific research, is now on display at the İzmir Archaeology Museum, years after being removed from its homeland.

In a statement shared on social media, Ersoy described the return as “another piece of good news,” noting that the artifact had been part of the collection of the Denver Art Museum in Colorado. He said its origins in ancient Smyrna were confirmed thanks to academic studies, including reports dating back to 1934, which identified it as a work from the Theodosius period.

The artifact, believed to date to the 5th century A.D., had been taken abroad through illegal means, according to the ministry. Its return was made possible through cooperation and constructive dialogue with the Denver museum, Ersoy said, thanking officials and experts involved in the process.

The ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums had been informed by the Denver Art Museum of its intention to return the marble head after determining its Anatolian origin. Museum records indicated that the piece entered the collection in 1989 as a donation from the estate of Marie Thérèse Macy, whose husband, Clarence Edward Macy, served as the U.S. consul general in Istanbul between 1946 and 1948.

Further examinations by Turkish experts confirmed that the artifact originated from excavations at the Smyrna Agora, findings also documented in a 1934 issue of the Turkish Journal of History, Archaeology and Ethnography.

Based on archival records and scientific analysis, authorities concluded that the object had been unlawfully removed from Anatolia. Türkiye subsequently filed a formal request for its return, which was ultimately granted through international cooperation.

Experts say the marble head bears stylistic features associated with the Theodosius period and is likely the product of a workshop active in the Ephesus–Smyrna region. The assessment was supported by reports prepared by Professor Akın Ersoy of İzmir Kâtip Çelebi University and specialists from the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.

Measuring 25 centimeters in height, the sculpture represents a male figure, though its neck is broken and partially missing. The hair and eyebrows are rendered with chisel work, while the pupils are defined by drill marks. The figure’s gaze is directed outward, and the facial features convey a strong expression.

The artifact was brought to Türkiye via the Foreign Ministry and has been placed on display in İzmir in line with its historical and geographical context.

In recent years, Türkiye has intensified works to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property, with increasing cooperation from museums and private collections abroad. The return of the Smyrna-origin marble head stands as a notable example of these efforts translating into tangible results.