Parliament returns with anti-terror legislation high on agenda

ANKARA

Türkiye’s parliament is set to resume work after the Eid al-Adha holiday with a focus on legal measures tied to the government’s anti-terror initiative, as lawmakers prepare to debate proposals aimed at supporting the next phase of related efforts.

Attention in the parliament is expected to center on legislative arrangements being drafted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as part of the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. The content and timing of the proposals are expected to be shaped by developments on the ground and assessments by state institutions.

According to media reports, lawmakers are preparing to begin the first stage of parliamentary work on the proposed regulations in the coming days following a report by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT). The measures are expected to address legal and administrative aspects of the campaign.

The parliamentary agenda comes amid continued government efforts to advance the anti-terror vision, a policy framework aimed at ending decades of violence linked to PKK. Turkish officials have repeatedly said the initiative combines security measures with political and legal steps intended to support long-term stability.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier this year that parliament had an important role in shaping the next phase of the process, citing work carried out by a parliamentary commission that produced recommendations on legal reforms and future steps. ([Yeni Şafak][3])

Beyond the anti-terror legislation, lawmakers are also expected to address a packed domestic agenda following the holiday recess, including ongoing discussions on judicial, economic and administrative measures scheduled for the current legislative term, according to local reports.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Turkish officials have described the current initiative as an opportunity to advance the goal of a terrorism-free country through a combination of security operations and legislative action.

The campaign accelerated after PKK announced last May that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure. Two months later, a symbolic ceremony was held in Iraq in which weapons were publicly burned.

Parliament later established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission to oversee the initiative. The 51-member body, chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, included representatives from all parliamentary parties except the İYİ (Good) Party.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has acted as an intermediary in the process, conducting visits to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.